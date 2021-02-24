Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.71. 567,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The stock has a market cap of $278.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

