Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

BUD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 23,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,608. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.