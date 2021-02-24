Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 170 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in ASML were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $583.29. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,861. The company has a market capitalization of $244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

