Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

