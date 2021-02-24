Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $182,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,851. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

