Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 450 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,993. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

