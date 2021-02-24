Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 700 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. 10,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

