Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,140 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.