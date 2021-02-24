Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

