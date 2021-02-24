Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Amcor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

