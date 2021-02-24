MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $77,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

