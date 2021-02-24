Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $73,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. 517,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,668,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

