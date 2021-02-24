Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $126.49 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $126,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.94. 40,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

