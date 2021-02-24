Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $7,620,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $183.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,707. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

