Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Shares of MAU stock remained flat at $C$0.83 during trading on Wednesday. 49,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.