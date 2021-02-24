Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mapfre presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.69.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.