Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:MSI opened at C$32.41 on Wednesday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

