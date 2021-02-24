Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE MSI opened at C$32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

