Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

