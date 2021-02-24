Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,636 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,379% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.