M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

