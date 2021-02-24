MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

MTSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. 68,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,845. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

