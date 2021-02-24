MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) (LON:MYX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 28.64 ($0.37). MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.03 ($0.34), with a volume of 21,217 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies Co. (MYX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.