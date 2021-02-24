Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), RTT News reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

