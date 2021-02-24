Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

MYGN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $76,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

