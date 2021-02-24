Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 31.1% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares traded up 31.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. 182,737,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 306,683,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

