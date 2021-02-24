Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 602.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,051.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,703.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.