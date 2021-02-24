Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $2.74 Million in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $72.38.

