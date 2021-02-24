NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.68.

In other NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities news, insider Sebastian Evans purchased 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,240.00 ($79,457.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,707 shares of company stock worth $144,420.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

