National Bank Financial Boosts Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$122.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$111.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$55.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.24.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

