National Bank Financial Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$11.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.00 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.08.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

