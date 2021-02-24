National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.51

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

