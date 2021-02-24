National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

