National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

