Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) Shares Gap Up to $164.00

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14), but opened at GBX 186.25 ($2.43). Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) shares last traded at GBX 186.25 ($2.43), with a volume of 3,206 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,544.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

About Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.