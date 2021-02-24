NatWest Group’s (NWG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

