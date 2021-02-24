Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 7.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.18. 191,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 273,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

NMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

