NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

