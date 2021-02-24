Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 831,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



