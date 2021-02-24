NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPTN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $613.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

