NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

NetApp stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.74.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

