Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.15 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

