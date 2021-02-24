Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

