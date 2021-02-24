New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

NGD stock opened at C$2.08 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

