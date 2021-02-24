New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Upland Software worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

