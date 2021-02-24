New South Capital Management Inc. Has $43.33 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 995,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,131 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $43,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,744.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 5,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,086. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

