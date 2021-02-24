New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

