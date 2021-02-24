New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 115,397 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

WYNN stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $138.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

