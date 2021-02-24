New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 631.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

