New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,523 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $345.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

